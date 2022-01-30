Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Rises By 145.2%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 145.2% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE NCA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,670. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0245 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.