Short Interest in Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Grows By 400.0%

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:PSPC opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. Post Holdings Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,801,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

