Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Increases By 138.8%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 138.8% from the December 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 733.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Reliance Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of RLLWF stock remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Reliance Worldwide has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

