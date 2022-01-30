Short Interest in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Drops By 68.4%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SNRH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 90,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,973. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

