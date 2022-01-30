Short Interest in Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Drops By 45.5%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of SZZLU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09. Sizzle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

