Short Interest in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Decreases By 58.6%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the December 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $6,193,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. 5,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,726. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

