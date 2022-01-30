Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Increases By 336.6%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 336.6% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SSUMY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.30. 45,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,530,000.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

