Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Declines By 42.6%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several analysts have commented on SWMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.
OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.88.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
