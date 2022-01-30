Short Interest in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Increases By 104.4%

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the December 31st total of 75,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tarena International stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Tarena International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.19.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.