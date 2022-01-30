Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Decreases By 59.1%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Shares of TGEN stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 million.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.