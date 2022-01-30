Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Increases By 446.7%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 446.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 890 ($12.01) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

