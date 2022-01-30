Short Interest in Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Drops By 59.6%

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,647,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOMDF opened at 0.05 on Friday. Todos Medical has a 1-year low of 0.02 and a 1-year high of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.04.

Get Todos Medical alerts:

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.