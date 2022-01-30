Short Interest in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Increases By 83.5%

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the December 31st total of 604,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

NYSE TM traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.13. 274,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,103. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $139.29 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The firm has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $68.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

