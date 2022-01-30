Short Interest in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Expands By 202.3%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 202.3% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $9,950,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,768,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,239,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,177,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

WALD opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

