Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.75. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 514 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

