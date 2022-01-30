Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

SLGN opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $141,918,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 567,325 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

