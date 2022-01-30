Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 50,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,175. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

