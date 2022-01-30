SingularityDAO (SDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $26.17 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $26.17 million and $1.30 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00109260 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

