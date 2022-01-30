Sirius XM (SIRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Sirius XM to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.