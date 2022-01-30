SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €13.16 ($14.95) and last traded at €13.54 ($15.39). 38,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.84 ($15.73).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24. The company has a market cap of $283.62 million and a PE ratio of -11.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.66.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

