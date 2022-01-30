SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNC shares. raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of SNC traded up C$1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.67. 721,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,354. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.11 and a 12-month high of C$38.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.26.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. Research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

