SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910 in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 128.0% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

