South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOUHY. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Investec assumed coverage on South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on South32 from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South32 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

