Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

SSBK stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.80. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBK. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

