Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $6.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWN. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 562,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.31. 21,744,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,938,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.