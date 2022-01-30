Space Cow Boy 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,162.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $344,646.17 and $13,162.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for approximately $10.56 or 0.00027955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00107890 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars.

