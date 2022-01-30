Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSAA opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

