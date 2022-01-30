SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Stock Position Reduced by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,439 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,228,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,973,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 874.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 306,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91,849 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

