SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $469.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.73 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.