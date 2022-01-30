Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

