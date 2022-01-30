Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Sprinklr stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

