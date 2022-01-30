Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post $51.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.20 million and the highest is $51.30 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $185.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.79 million to $185.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $244.45 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $250.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $5.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.22. 728,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $170,128.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,623 shares of company stock worth $16,061,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sprout Social by 149,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

