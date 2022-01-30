Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) vs. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Head to Head Analysis

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Globus Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $693.24 million 3.31 $9.66 million $4.02 5.59 Globus Maritime $11.75 million 1.61 -$17.37 million N/A N/A

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Star Bulk Carriers and Globus Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 5 0 3.00 Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00

Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.86%. Globus Maritime has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.20%. Given Globus Maritime’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than Star Bulk Carriers.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 36.65% 25.33% 12.46% Globus Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Globus Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

