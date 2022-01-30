Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Billion

Analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report sales of $7.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.87 billion and the highest is $8.12 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $32.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $32.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.08.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.21. 8,345,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,047,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05. Starbucks has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.