Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,077 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 851,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,884,000 after acquiring an additional 461,863 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 191,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 316,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.08.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.05. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.