Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $775.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $790.00 to $775.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $719.30.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $674.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.73. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Lam Research by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 33,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,341,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,222,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.