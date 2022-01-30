Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Banco Bradesco Call Options (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 44,846 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 810% compared to the average volume of 4,928 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,920,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,348,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 996,521 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 342,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,603,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,694,000 after buying an additional 1,827,946 shares during the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

