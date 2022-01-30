Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 10,459 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 563% compared to the average volume of 1,578 call options.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $195.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,457,000 after buying an additional 508,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

