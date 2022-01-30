Stonepine Capital Management LLC Purchases 57,347 Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,347 shares during the quarter. Angion Biomedica comprises 1.2% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Angion Biomedica were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 262.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 736,822 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the third quarter worth $2,423,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 18.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 148.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 81.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGN opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 27,883 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,101.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 40,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $136,328.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,816 shares of company stock worth $386,993 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

