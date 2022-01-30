Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 153.0% in January

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,600 shares, an increase of 153.0% from the December 31st total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. 700,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,343. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

