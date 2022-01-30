Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%.

Strattec Security stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Strattec Security news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

