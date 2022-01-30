Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%.
Strattec Security stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.
In other Strattec Security news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Strattec Security Company Profile
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.
See Also: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.