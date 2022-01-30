Stream Protocol Price Tops $0.0124 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $51,528.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045887 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00108766 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 284,631,865 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

