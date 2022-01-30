Substratum Market Cap Hits $850,310.69 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $850,310.69 and approximately $2,181.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046198 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00109407 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

