SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Up 192.6% in January

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 192.6% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 387.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the second quarter worth $145,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 482.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the second quarter worth $177,000. 16.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

Shares of SSY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,133. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.