Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Critical Analysis

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -659.12% -188.39% Surmodics 4.03% 3.76% 2.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Surmodics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sigyn Therapeutics and Surmodics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Surmodics has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.48%. Given Surmodics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Surmodics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A Surmodics $105.14 million 5.69 $4.24 million $0.30 142.74

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Summary

Surmodics beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

