suterusu (SUTER) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $56,619.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00107714 BTC.

About suterusu

SUTER is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

