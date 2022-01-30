Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $627.00 and last traded at $627.00. 20 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $633.86.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $601.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.85.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.