SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $333,951. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

SNX stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average of $113.03. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

