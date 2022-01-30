Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to announce sales of $4.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.88 billion and the lowest is $3.59 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $15.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $17.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $23.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,926. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. Targa Resources has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,428,000 after buying an additional 462,819 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,720,000 after acquiring an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

