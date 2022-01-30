Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 930 ($12.55) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 950 ($12.82) to GBX 935 ($12.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.47) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

LON TATE opened at GBX 727.20 ($9.81) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 672.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 694.82. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 624.40 ($8.42) and a one year high of GBX 821.20 ($11.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.